Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 12th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Banco Santander Chile BSAC: This largest bank in Chile which mainly focuses in consumer and middle-market lending, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus

Banco Santander Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander Chile Quote

Banco Santander Chile’s shares gained 18.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Banco Santander Chile Price

Banco Santander Chile price | Banco Santander Chile Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.