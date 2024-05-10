Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May10th:

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM: This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market’s shares gained 43.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ardmore Shipping ASC: This company which provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping’s shares gained 25.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trustmark TRMK: This multi-bank holding company that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Trustmark’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

