Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

Tecnoglass TGLS: This company which is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Tecnoglass’s shares gained 40.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price

Tecnoglass Inc. price | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Primerica PRI: This company that provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Primerica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Primerica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Primerica, Inc. Quote

Primerica’s shares gained 29.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Primerica, Inc. Price

Primerica, Inc. price | Primerica, Inc. Quote

Esquire Financial ESQ: This bank holding company that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

Esquire Financial’s shares gained 3.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Price

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. price | Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.