Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:

Service Properties Trust SVC: This real estate investment trust which buys, owns, and leases hotels primarily in United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Service Properties Trust Price and Consensus

Service Properties Trust price-consensus-chart | Service Properties Trust Quote

Service Properties Trust’s shares gained 52.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Service Properties Trust Price

Service Properties Trust price | Service Properties Trust Quote

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY:This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom’s shares gained 11.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price

Deutsche Telekom AG price | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

CNO Financial Group CNO: This top-tier holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the U.S., which develops, administers, and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group’s shares gained 14.1% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Service Properties Trust (SVC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.