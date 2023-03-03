Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Asure Software ASUR: This company that offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software’s shares gained 65.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Associated British Foods ASBFY: This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods’s shares gained 20.0% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Main Street Capital MAIN: This specialty investment company that provides customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Main Street Capital’s shares gained 12.4% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

