Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Brighthouse Financial BHF: This company which is one of the largest providers of annuity and life insurance products in the United States through multiple independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote

Brighthouse Financial’s shares gained 6.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. price | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group CNO: This top-tier holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the U.S., which develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group’s shares gained 10.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

AAON AAON: This company which is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

AAON, Inc. Price and Consensus

AAON, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AAON, Inc. Quote

AAON’s shares gained 12.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AAON, Inc. Price

AAON, Inc. price | AAON, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAON, Inc. (AAON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.