Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

DNOW INC DNOW: This company which is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

DNOW Inc. Price and Consensus

DNOW Inc. price-consensus-chart | DNOW Inc. Quote

DNOW’s shares gained 28.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DNOW Inc. Price

DNOW Inc. price | DNOW Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers TOL: This company which builds single-family detached and attached home communities; master planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities; and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities, principally on the land it develops and improves, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers’ shares gained 19.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price

Toll Brothers Inc. price | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

NuStar Energy NS: This company which, that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil as well as refined products in the U.S., the Netherlands Antilles, Canada, Mexico, and the U.K, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

NuStar Energy L.P. Price and Consensus

NuStar Energy L.P. price-consensus-chart | NuStar Energy L.P. Quote

NuStar Energy’s shares gained 32.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NuStar Energy L.P. Price

NuStar Energy L.P. price | NuStar Energy L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DNOW Inc. (DNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.