Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:

Lantheus LNTH: This companywhich is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.0% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Lantheus’s shares gained 20.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. price | Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This company which is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s shares gained 2.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

Baidu BIDU: This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Baidu, Inc. Price and Consensus

Baidu, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baidu, Inc. Quote

Baidu’s shares gained 26.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Baidu, Inc. Price

Baidu, Inc. price | Baidu, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.