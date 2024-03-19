Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Velocity Financial VEL: This property mortgage solutions company which offers property loans for real estate investors and small business owners, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Velocity Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Velocity Financial, Inc. Quote

Velocity Financial’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Price

Velocity Financial, Inc. price | Velocity Financial, Inc. Quote

Veeva Systems VEEV: This company which offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Veeva Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote

Veeva Systems’ shares gained 24.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veeva Systems Inc. Price

Veeva Systems Inc. price | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote

General Motors GM:This company which, is one of the world’s largest automakers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motor’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

General Motors Company Price

General Motors Company price | General Motors Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.