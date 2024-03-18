Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF: This company which operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 45.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Distribution Solutions Group DSGR: This specialty distribution company which provides value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations, original equipment manufacturer and the industrial technologies markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Distribution Solutions Group’s shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Installed Building Products IBP:This company which, operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products’s shares gained 34.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

