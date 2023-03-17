Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
HireQuest HQI: This company that provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus
HireQuest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HireQuest, Inc. Quote
HireQuest’s shares gained 19.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HireQuest, Inc. Price
HireQuest, Inc. price | HireQuest, Inc. Quote
CIRCOR International CIR: This company that designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.
CIRCOR International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CIRCOR International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CIRCOR International, Inc. Quote
CIRCOR International’s shares gained 28.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CIRCOR International, Inc. Price
CIRCOR International, Inc. price | CIRCOR International, Inc. Quote
APi Group APG: This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus
APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote
APi Group’s shares gained 13.4% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
APi Group Corporation Price
APi Group Corporation price | APi Group Corporation Quote
