Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

HireQuest HQI: This company that provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest’s shares gained 19.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CIRCOR International CIR: This company that designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

CIRCOR International’s shares gained 28.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

APi Group APG: This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group’s shares gained 13.4% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

