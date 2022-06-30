Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 30th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Unity Bancorp, Inc. UNTY: This holding company for Unity Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Unity Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unity Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Unity’s shares gained 1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 20.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. Price

Unity Bancorp, Inc. price | Unity Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.