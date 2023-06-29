Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

KB Home KBH: This services company is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

KB Home’s shares gained 30.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bayerische Motoren Werke BAMXF: This company which is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke’s shares gained 9.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Consolidated Water CWCO: This company which is involved in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water's shares gained 57.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

