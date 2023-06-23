Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:
GDF Suez ENGIY: This company which is an energy provider that operates across the entire energy value chain, in electricity and natural gas, upstream to downstream, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
GDF Suez’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Greif GEF: This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Greif’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kennametal KMT: This company which is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-speed metal cutting tools, tooling systems and wear-resistant parts, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal's shares gained 16.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 15.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
