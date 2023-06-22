Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Core & Main CNM: This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

Core & Main’s shares gained 36.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Core & Main, Inc. Price

Core & Main, Inc. price | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR AMX: This company which is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

America Movil’s shares gained 16.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 15.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

James Hardie Industries JHX: This company has pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

James Hardie Industries' shares gained 30.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price

James Hardie Industries PLC. price | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

