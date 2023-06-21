Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Lennar LEN: This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

Lennar’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lennar Corporation Price

Lennar Corporation price | Lennar Corporation Quote

Covenant Logistics Group CVLG: This company which offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant Logistics Group's shares gained 20.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Suzano SUZ: This company which is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper producers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Suzano’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Price

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR price | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.