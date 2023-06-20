Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

Salesforce CRM: This company which is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Salesforce’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

National Instruments NATI: This American multinational company which is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

National Instruments' shares gained 12.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lincoln Electric LECO: This company which is a full-line manufacturer and reseller of welding and cutting products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Electric’s shares gained 17.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

