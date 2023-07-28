Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

General Electric GE: This company which is popular for its LEAP aircraft engines, heavy-duty gas turbines, Haliade-X and Cypress wind turbines, and healthcare solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

General Electric’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pathward Financial, Inc. CASH: This company which provides banking products and services principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Pathward Financial’s shares gained 19.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Medallion Financial MFIN: This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial's shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

