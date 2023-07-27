Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Super Micro Computer SMCI: This company which designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Super Micro Computer’s shares gained 201.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

POSCO PKX: This company which manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

POSCO’s shares gained 79.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Forestar Group FOR: This company which operates in two business segments real estate and natural resources, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Forestar Group's shares gained 51.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

