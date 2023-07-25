Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

e.l.f. Beauty ELF: This company which operates as a cosmetic company, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Badger Meter BMI: This company which provides flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water and gas utilities, municipalities and industrial customers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Badger Meter’s shares gained 23.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PulteGroup PHM: This company which engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup's shares gained 21.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

