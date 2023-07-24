Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

J. Sainsbury’s shares gained 28.0% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price

J. Sainsbury PLC price | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

Dorian LPG LPG: This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.1% over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus

Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote

Dorian LPG’s shares gained 55.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price

Dorian LPG Ltd. price | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote

American Equity Investment Life Holding AEL: This company which is a leader in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Price and Consensus

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company price-consensus-chart | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Quote

American Equity Investment Life Holding 's shares gained 17.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Price

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company price | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.