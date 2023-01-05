Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

Novo Nordisk NVO: This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market and alsoa key playerin hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, hormone replacement therapy and obesity, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yea rearnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk AS Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk AS price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk AS Quote

Novo Nordisk’s shares gained 28.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Novo Nordisk AS Price

Novo Nordisk AS price | Novo Nordisk AS Quote

SSE SSEZY: This company which is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

SSE PLC Price and Consensus

SSE PLC price-consensus-chart | SSE PLC Quote

SSE’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SSE PLC Price

SSE PLC price | SSE PLC Quote

Liberty Energy LBRT: This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Liberty Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

Liberty Energy’s shares gained 33.6% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Liberty Energy Inc. Price

Liberty Energy Inc. price | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SSE PLC (SSEZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.