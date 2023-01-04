Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 4th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

United Therapeutics UTHR: This company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

United Therapeutics’s shares gained 26.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Casey's General Stores CASY: This convenience stores which offer a variety of food selection in 16 Midwestern states, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores’s shares gained 8.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

