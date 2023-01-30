Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

AngloGold Ashanti AU: This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

AngloGold Ashanti’s shares gained 61.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

Shinhan Financial Group Co SHG: This company which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan Financial Group’s shares gained 43.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

DBS Group DBSDY: This bank holding company which is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalization whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Price and Consensus

DBS Group Holdings Ltd price-consensus-chart | DBS Group Holdings Ltd Quote

DBS Group’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Price

DBS Group Holdings Ltd price | DBS Group Holdings Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.