Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:
Tesco TSCDY: This company which, is the UK's largest retailer and one of the world's leading international retailers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Tesco’s shares gained 14.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Intesa Sanpaolo ISNPY: This new banking group which, has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo’s shares gained 22.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
PagerDuty PD: This company which, provides digital operations management solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
PagerDuty’s shares gained 26.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
