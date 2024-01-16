Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP: This company which, specializes in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets and, also operates a number of media and entertainment assets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Ryman Hospitality Properties’ shares gained 30.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Copa Holdings CPA: This company which, offers airline passenger and cargo services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings’ shares gained 12.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Steelcase SCS:This company which, is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase’s shares gained 10.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

