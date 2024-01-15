Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

ACM Research ACMR: This company which develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research’s shares gained 17.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cboe Global Markets CBOE: This company which, is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Cboe Global Markets’ shares gained 11.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Pinterest PINS: This company which, provides a platform to show its users visual recommendations based on their personal taste and interests, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Pinterest’s shares gained 35.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.