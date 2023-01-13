Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

HeidelbergCement HDELY: This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

HeidelbergCement’s shares gained 58.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ahold ADRNY: This company which operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores and offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Ahold’ shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ASR:This Mexican airport operator which holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s shares gained 26.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

