Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Richardson Electronics RELL: This company which is a global provider of Engineered Solutions, serving the RF, Wireless & Power Conversion, Electron Device, Security, and Display Systems markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics’s shares gained 18.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This company which is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies’ shares gained 76.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

JinkoSolar JKS: This company which is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar’s shares gained 23.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

