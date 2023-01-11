Technology

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 11th

January 11, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Performance Food Group PFGC: This company which markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year  earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Performance Food Group Company Price and Consensus

Performance Food Group Company Price and Consensus

Performance Food Group Company price-consensus-chart | Performance Food Group Company Quote

Performance Food Group’s shares gained 29.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Performance Food Group Company Price

Performance Food Group Company Price

Performance Food Group Company price | Performance Food Group Company Quote

OneSpaWorld OSW: This company which is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Quote

OneSpaWorld’ shares gained 22.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited price | OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Quote

ProFrac Holding Corp. ACDC: This vertically integrated and energy services company that provides various products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year  earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProFrac Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProFrac Holding Corp. Quote

ProFrac Holding Corp.’s shares gained 44.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price

ProFrac Holding Corp. price | ProFrac Holding Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!) 

Download Oil Market on Fire today, absolutely free.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFGC
OSW
ACDC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.