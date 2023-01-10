Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Patria Investments Limited PAX: This private markets investment firms that offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds principally in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Patria Investments Limited’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tecnoglass TGLS: This company which is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass’ shares gained 43.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ASR: This company which has concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s shares gained 24.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

