Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

NewJersey Resources NJR: This energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

NewJersey Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

NewJersey Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | NewJersey Resources Corporation Quote

NewJersey Resources’s shares gained 18.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NewJersey Resources Corporation Price

NewJersey Resources Corporation price | NewJersey Resources Corporation Quote

Las Vegas Sands LVS: This company which is a leading international developer of multi-use integrated resorts primarily operating in the U.S. and Asia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and Consensus

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-consensus-chart | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

Las Vegas Sands’ shares gained 42.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

Silicon Laboratories SLAB: This company which is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Price and Consensus

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Quote

Silicon Laboratories’ shares gained 40.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Price

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. price | Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Quote

