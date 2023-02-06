Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National’s shares gained 27.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Thermon THR: This company which is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Thermon’ shares gained 30.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico PAC: This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’ shares gained 13.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

