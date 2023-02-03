Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

Aehr Test Systems AEHR: This company which develops, manufactures and sells systems which are designed to reduce the cost of testing DRAMs and other memory devices, perform reliability screening or burn-in of complex logic and memory devices, and enable IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of bare die, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Aehr Test Systems Price and Consensus

Aehr Test Systems price-consensus-chart | Aehr Test Systems Quote

Aehr Test Systems’s shares gained 93.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aehr Test Systems Price

Aehr Test Systems price | Aehr Test Systems Quote

Allegro MicroSystems ALGM: This company which is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote

Allegro MicroSystems’ shares gained 61.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote

Alliance Resource Partners ARLP: This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Alliance Resource Partners’ shares gained 13.1% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.