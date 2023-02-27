Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:

Expro Group Holdings XPRO: This oil and gas service company which is engaged in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia-Pacific, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Expro Group Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Expro Group Holdings N.V. Quote

Expro Group Holdings’s shares gained 34.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. Price

Expro Group Holdings N.V. price | Expro Group Holdings N.V. Quote

LaZBoy LZB: This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated Price and Consensus

La-Z-Boy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | La-Z-Boy Incorporated Quote

LaZBoy’s shares gained 25.2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated Price

La-Z-Boy Incorporated price | La-Z-Boy Incorporated Quote

Associated British Foods ASBFY: This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

Associated British Foods’s shares gained 22.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Associated British Foods PLC Price

Associated British Foods PLC price | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.