Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Applied Materials AMAT: This company which, provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Applied Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote

Applied Materials’ shares gained 26.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Applied Materials, Inc. Price

Applied Materials, Inc. price | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote

Veeco Instruments VECO: This company which is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Veeco Instruments Inc. Price and Consensus

Veeco Instruments Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veeco Instruments Inc. Quote

Veeco Instruments’ shares gained 16.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veeco Instruments Inc. Price

Veeco Instruments Inc. price | Veeco Instruments Inc. Quote

SharkNinja, Inc. SN: This diversified, product design and technology company which creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

SharkNinja, Inc. Price and Consensus

SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

SharkNinja’s shares gained 13.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SharkNinja, Inc. Price

SharkNinja, Inc. price | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.