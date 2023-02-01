Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

Publicis Groupe PUBGY: This global advertising and communications organization that offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe’s shares gained 24.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Old Republic International ORI: This insurance holding company which along with its subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Old Republic International’s shares gained 13.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Siemens SIEGY: This company which is the world's largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Siemens’s shares gained 40.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

