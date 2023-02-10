Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 10th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom’s shares gained 8.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

