Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 9th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Sanmina’s shares gained 30.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation Price

Sanmina Corporation price | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Dime Community Bancshares DCOM: This state-chartered community commercial bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Dime Community Bancshares’s shares gained 3.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Price

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. price | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.