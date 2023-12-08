Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 8th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

BrightSpire Capital BRSP: This commercial real estate credit REIT which, is focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpire Capital’s shares gained 2.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL: This company which, is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 1.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

