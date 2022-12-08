Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 8th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:
Mid Penn Bancorp MPB: This bank holding company engaged in general banking business, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus
Mid Penn Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote
Mid Penn Bancorp’s shares gained 10.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Mid Penn Bancorp Price
Mid Penn Bancorp price | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote
Signet Jewelers SIG: This Hamilton, Bermuda-based retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers’s shares gained 27.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price
Signet Jewelers Limited price | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Coastal Financial CCB: This bank holding company that provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation Quote
Coastal Financial’s shares gained 34.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Coastal Financial Corporation Price
Coastal Financial Corporation price | Coastal Financial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022
For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.