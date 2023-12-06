Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

Adecoagro AGRO: This agricultural company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Adecoagro’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Adecoagro S.A. Price

Adecoagro S.A. price | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Insight Enterprises NSIT: This company which is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Insight Enterprises’ shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price

Insight Enterprises, Inc. price | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Arcos Dorados’s shares gained 25.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

