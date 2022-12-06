Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 6th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This European communications company which is the largest and also one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom’s shares gained 9.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Schlumberger SLB: This leading oilfield services company that provides services to the oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Schlumberger’s shares gained 37.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ASR: This Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop major airports in Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s shares gained 14.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

