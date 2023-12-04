Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

JAKKS Pacific JAKK: This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

JAKKS Pacific’s shares gained 52.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

Paymentus PAY: This company which is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Paymentus’ shares gained 11.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Burford Capital BUR: This finance and asset management firm focused on law with businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Burford Capital Limited Price and Consensus

Burford Capital Limited price-consensus-chart | Burford Capital Limited Quote

Burford Capital’s shares gained 3.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Burford Capital Limited Price

Burford Capital Limited price | Burford Capital Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.