Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Murphy USA MUSA: This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Third Coast Bancshares TCBX: This Texas - based bank holding company that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares’s shares gained 5.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United Airlines UAL: This Chicago - based company that provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

