Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:
AAR AIR: This company that provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
AAR’s shares gained 22.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Klabin KLBAY: This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Klabin’s shares gained 10.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BHP Group Limited BHP: This company which is amongst the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents with a market capitalization of around $221 billion, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Limited’s shares gained 27.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
