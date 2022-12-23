Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Centrica CPYYY: This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.0% over the last 60 days.

Centrica PLC Price and Consensus

Centrica PLC price-consensus-chart | Centrica PLC Quote

Centrica’s shares gained 41.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Centrica PLC Price

Centrica PLC price | Centrica PLC Quote

Veritiv VRTV: This Atlanta, Georgia-based company which operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Veritiv’s shares gained 34.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation price | Veritiv Corporation Quote

AAR AIR: This company that provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

AAR Corp. Price and Consensus

AAR Corp. price-consensus-chart | AAR Corp. Quote

AAR’s shares gained 20.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AAR Corp. Price

AAR Corp. price | AAR Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

