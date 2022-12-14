Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:

Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-Based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina’s shares gained 31.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WPP WPP: This marketing communications services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

WPP’s shares gained 17.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axa AXAHY: This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Axa’s shares gained 16.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

