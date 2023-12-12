Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

Paymentus PAY: This company which, is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Paymentus’ shares gained 7.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Wintrust Financial WTFC: This bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Wintrust Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote

Wintrust Financial’s shares gained 18.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wintrust Financial Corporation Price

Wintrust Financial Corporation price | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote

Amalgamated Financial AMAL: This full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company which provides commercial banking and trust services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

Amalgamated Financial’s shares gained 31.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price

Amalgamated Financial Corp. price | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.