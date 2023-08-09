Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

TTM Technologies TTMI: This company which is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTM Technologies’ shares gained 28.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price

TTM Technologies, Inc. price | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Paylocity Holding PCTY: This company which offers cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions to medium-sized organizations across the U.S, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Paylocity Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Paylocity Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Paylocity Holding Corporation Quote

Paylocity Holding’s shares gained 19.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Paylocity Holding Corporation Price

Paylocity Holding Corporation price | Paylocity Holding Corporation Quote

Modine Manufacturing MOD: This company which operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Modine Manufacturing's shares gained 121.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price

Modine Manufacturing Company price | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.